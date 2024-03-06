Relentless Bombardment – Israel Kills Scores of Palestinian Civilians in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others were injured, on Wednesday, due to the relentless Israeli bombardment and artillery shelling across Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip announced in a statement that “at least 86 people were killed and 113 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours”.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the ministry added.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces continued their intense bombardment in the towns of Hamad and Bani Suhaila, along with other areas in northern Khan Yunis, killing scores of Palestinians, including women and children.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: there were casualties in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/IG1tpQAXyI pic.twitter.com/vcfWtA6U8z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2024

Additionally, several civilians were killed as a result of artillery shelling that targeted the vicinity of Al-Shoka School, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A number of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured earlier on Wednesday after Israeli forces bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery also bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)