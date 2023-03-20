Report: Israel to Continue West Bank Raids despite Sharm El-Sheikh Summit

Israel will continue its raids in the occupied West Bank despite participation in a summit on Sunday with Palestinian officials, regional powers, and the United States, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster on Saturday quoted an Israeli military source as saying that despite the “heavy bloodshed” recently faced by Palestinians, “Israel has no intention of stopping the raids on Palestinian cities”.

This year has seen an uptick in killings of Palestinians, with 89 having lost their lives to Israeli forces and settlers so far in 2023, according to Palestinian Health Ministry data.

Channel 12’s source said the main issue to be discussed at Sharm El-Sheikh was attempting to help the Palestinian Authority (PA) to ‘prevent its collapse’.

The broadcaster’s military journalist Nir Dvori described attempts to save the PA as “desperate”.

The meeting in the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh is taking place with the participation of representatives from Egypt and Jordan.

(The New Arab, PC)