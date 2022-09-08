Report: Israeli Government Studies Options for Reinforcing PA Powers

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. (Photo: Courtesy of the Spokesperson unit of the President of Israel, via Wikimedia Commons)

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is studying a series of options to reinforce the power of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Lapid’s government is thinking of increasing the number of Palestinian workers in Israel, as well as increasing the flow of financial support from different sources.

Apparently, the Israeli PM is to assess the situation today with the leaders of Israel’s military institutions.

Haaretz itself cited a security source quoting remarks by Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who attributed the escalation of resistance action in the occupied West Bank to the weakness of the PA’s security services.

Since the start of this year, said Kan public broadcaster, Palestinian resistance action in West Bank has included sixty armed attacks, compared with fifty last year and forty-eight in 2020.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

