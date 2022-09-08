Israel to Operate Armed Drones in Nightly Raids in West Bank

Israel has been training its occupation forces to operate armed drones during military operations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to public broadcaster Kan, Israeli army Commander Yaniv Alaluf has undergone training in the use of the armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as part of the nightly raids and invasions of Palestinian homes.

For his part, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warned that military activity will be intensified if that is deemed necessary.

“Our test is protecting the citizens of Israel, and our mission is to thwart terrorism. We will reach every city, neighborhood, alley, house or basement for that purpose,” he said.

The Israeli army has been conducting daily raids in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year during which around 100 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health.

