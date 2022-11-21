Selling Mulukhiyah at the Firas Market in Gaza (PHOTOS)

November 21, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Ahmad and Majed pick mallow leaves (Mulukhiyah) and sell them at the Firas market in Gaza City to support their families. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ahmad, 25, and Majed Ashour, 20, are two brothers from Gaza. 

Due to the difficult financial situation and the widespread unemployment, they resorted to picking mallow leaves (Mulukhiyah) and selling them at the Firas market in Gaza City to support their families.

Gaza, with a population of over two million, has been reeling under an Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*