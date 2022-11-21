Selling Mulukhiyah at the Firas Market in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ahmad, 25, and Majed Ashour, 20, are two brothers from Gaza.

Due to the difficult financial situation and the widespread unemployment, they resorted to picking mallow leaves (Mulukhiyah) and selling them at the Firas market in Gaza City to support their families.

Gaza, with a population of over two million, has been reeling under an Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)