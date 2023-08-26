Report: UK Seeks to Block ICJ Ruling on Israeli Occupation of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UK is seeking to “block the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from addressing important international humanitarian law matters” in a legal opinion submitted to the world court on the legality of Israel’s occupation of Palestine, the British Guardian newspaper reported.

A 43-page legal opinion submitted by the UK last month opposes the hearing of the case in the court altogether, the Guardian said.

According to the report, the UK’s position is shared by only a handful of the 57 opinions sent to the court by member states and non-governmental organizations.

“The UK statement has been met with dismay by Palestinian diplomats, as well as international humanitarian law experts, who say it ignores not just the fact that Israel’s occupation is entrenched, but that the situation is rapidly deteriorating,” The Guardian reported.

The ICJ, which is the main judicial organ of the United Nations, is expected to deliver its advisory opinion to the UN General Assembly on the legal consequences of the “occupation, settlement and annexation” of Palestinian land in the coming months.

This follows a UNGA resolution in December that requested the ICJ’s opinion on “legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

