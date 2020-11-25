Reports: Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian at Checkpoint near Jerusalem

Israeli forces today opened fire and injured a Palestinian who was not immediately identified at a checkpoint east of Jerusalem, according to reports and witnesses.

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire at a vehicle near the checkpoint in yet unclear circumstances, critically injuring the driver.

The soldiers closed the checkpoint following the incident, said witnesses.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)