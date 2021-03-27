Israeli Forces Attack Weekly Anti-Settlement Protest in Kafr Qaddum, Injure Palestinian Child

March 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces attack Palestinian protesters taking part in the weekly anti-settlement protests. (Photo: Via Social Media)

A Palestinian child was injured today and many others sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, as Israeli occupation forces attacked dozens of activists protesting in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank, against the Israeli colonial settlements.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring a child with a stun grenade in his foot

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring a child with a stun grenade in his foot and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

For years, the village of Kafr Qaddum has been at the heart of a national campaign against the Israeli colonial settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

Almost every other day, clashes erupt between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation forces in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.