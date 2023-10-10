‘Root of Conflict Must Be Resolved’: Indonesia Urges End to War and Violence

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo: Russian Presidential Executive Office, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Tuesday for an end to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel on the basis of criteria set by the United Nations and urged an end to “war and violence.”

In a separate statement on Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had expressed deep concern about the recent escalation.

“Indonesia is deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel. Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties,” said the statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the ministry said that “the root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved, in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN”.

