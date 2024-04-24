Ongoing Genocide: Civilian Casualties Mount in Gaza Strip

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed on Wednesday, while others were injured during Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, now in its 201st day.

Three civilians were killed and several others wounded when Israeli occupation forces bombed a group of civilians near the Abu Araban School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft conducted a series of airstrikes northwest of the new camp, north of Nuseirat, alongside artillery shelling in the surrounding areas.

Injuries were reported among civilians due to artillery shelling by Israeli occupation forces in various neighborhoods of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

The neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Al-Shejaiya, Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj, Tal Al-Hawa, and Al-Rimal, in Gaza City, witnessed significant explosions and rising smoke.

200 days into the war & the bombardment & attacks of @UNRWA facilities in #Gaza continues. On 11 + 13 of April, our school turned shelter in Nuseirat camp was targeted 3 times, killing 7 people & causing multiple injuries & further displacement. NOWHERE is safe. pic.twitter.com/eBVoEjdfzW — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 24, 2024

In the northern Gaza Strip, several civilians were wounded in continuous Israeli artillery shelling targeting the towns of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and areas east of Jabaliya.

An Israeli warplane conducted an airstrike targeting agricultural land in the Al-Zawaida area of central Gaza, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

Furthermore, Israeli occupation forces launched artillery strikes east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, while drones operated at low altitudes in the western airspace of Gaza City.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation vehicles positioned near the eastern border of Khan Yunis fired numerous shells towards the areas of Abasan, Khuza’a, and Al-Zinah.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israeli media reported that the army is preparing to invade the southern city of Rafah very soon and that reserve brigades have been transferred to Carmel before moving to Gaza. Students at Columbia University refused to accept the ultimatum by the university, which threatened… pic.twitter.com/BpBo4cJMq9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)