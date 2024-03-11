GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres of First Day of Ramadan | Israel: Guterres Should Resign | Al-Aqsa under Attack – Day 157

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Gaza on the first day of Ramadan and far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that his country does not have to submit to international pressure calling for a ceasefire. Sheikh Ekrima Sabri urged Muslims to travel to al-Aqsa during the holy month of Ramadan amid rising tensions. Israel reiterated its call for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign as the Iranian foreign minister accused the United States of direct complicity. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, March 11, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: The United States is a party to the war on Gaza and is responsible for its start, continuation, and prevention of its end.

BEN-GVIR ( to Israeli Army Radio): Our leadership should not panic from international pressure.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, March 11, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SHEIKH EKRIMA SABRI: Ekrima Sabri warned of tensions created by Israeli occupation authorities during the holy month of Ramadan, calling for people to travel to the mosque.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 16 Palestinians were killed in the bombing of the Abu Shamala family in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Monday, March 11, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ERDAN: Israel’s representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign, considering that he “does nothing but talk empty and pressure our country to stop the war.”

Monday, March 11, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in the bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Monday, March 11, 4:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

An Israeli raid targets the eastern area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli raid targeted the southern Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ shelling of a house in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

