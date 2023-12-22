General-Director of Gaza Health Ministry Injured, His Daughter Killed in Israeli Bombing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the General-Director of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, was injured and his daughter was killed on Thursday evening, in an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in Jabaliya.

A medical source told Al-Jazeera that all members of the Bursh family were wounded. Dr. al-Bursh’s 13-year-old daughter, Jinan was reportedly killed.

The same source confirmed that Dr. al-Bursh was transferred to one of the medical points after “the Israeli army destroyed all healthcare facilities in northern Gaza.”

Since the beginning of the war, Dr. al-Bursh has been working tirelessly to support a barely functioning health system and to document Israel’s heinous crimes in the besieged Strip.

On November 13, during an interview with Al-Jazeera, he broke down as he explained that stray dogs were eating the bodies of Palestinian civilians in the yard of the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the General-Director of Gaza's Ministry of Health, prays inside the besieged Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, surrounded by Israeli tanks, drones and planes. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/aoNLznDjzG pic.twitter.com/6RvY6GLGhs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 22, 2023

Systematic Campaign against Gaza’s Medical Sector

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that an Israeli sniper killed a worker at Al-Awda Hospital, in northern Gaza. The hospital has been besieged for several days.

According to the ministry, the Israeli army turned Al Awda Hospital into a military barracks, holding dozens of its medical personnel, patients, and displaced people inside.

The Israeli army has been waging a fierce and systematic campaign against Gaza’s hospitals and the entire medical sector, especially in the north, since the beginning of its war on Gaza.

Both the World Health Organization and UNICEF condemned Israel’s continued targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

