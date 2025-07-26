Scores of Palestinians Killed as Aid Workers Face Unprecedented Danger

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli aggression in Gaza has intensified, claiming the lives of 30 Palestinians, including aid seekers, while a rocket from the Strip landed in an Israeli settlement.

Scores of Palestinians, including several aid seekers, have been killed since dawn on Saturday, according to hospital sources in Gaza cited in Al-Jazeera. These fatalities occurred in various Israeli attacks, part of the ongoing Israeli genocide spanning over 21 months.

Several Palestinians were killed in a drone strike in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, as confirmed by the Nasser Medical Complex. The occupation army also blew up residential buildings north of the city, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported. Civil defense announced the retrieval of 12 bodies of aid seekers from the vicinity of the Morag axis, south of Khan Yunis.

On Saturday morning, four Palestinians, including a couple, were killed, and others were injured. This resulted from a bombing targeting a residential apartment in the Al-Muzaini building, adjacent to Al-Rimal Elementary School, in west Gaza City, according to Anadolu Agency.

The stories from Gaza will haunt us forever. This is one of them This is what Israel wants to finish. pic.twitter.com/JjkE9s1foh — Abier (@abierkhatib) July 26, 2025

The Israeli occupation army is also carrying out demolitions of residential homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of the city, Palestinian sources reported.

Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, an emergency and ambulance source stated.

The bodies of 20 Palestinians were mourned at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. They were killed after being targeted by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid northwest of the city.

An elderly Palestinian was also killed and others injured due to Israeli artillery shelling on a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, as announced by Al-Awda Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army launched several “fire belts” overnight and detonated booby-trapped robots in Al-Shuja’iyya intersection, east of Gaza City.

Israel killed her brother while he was trying to get food for them. pic.twitter.com/dLn8uKP6g3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 25, 2025

The health situation is increasingly difficult amidst the war of extermination in Gaza, according to the Director-General of the Al-Awda Health and Community Association, who spoke to Al Jazeera.

The director also revealed that 27 children are killed daily in the bombing and aggression, urging the international community to pressure the occupation to open the crossings.

No one is safe in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated. The agency emphasized that “aid workers, medical teams, and UN staff are all unsafe from Israel’s brutality.”

Fighting in Khan Yunis

Simultaneously, a rocket launched from the southern Gaza Strip landed in an open area in the Kissufim settlement on Saturday.

Fighting is also expanding in Khan Yunis, the Israeli occupation army announced. The army stated on its X account that one rocket launch was detected from the southern Gaza Strip, falling in an open area without causing injuries. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported the rocket was launched from Khan Yunis. No Palestinian resistance factions have yet claimed responsibility.

Despite the continuation of fighting in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army stated that its forces are expanding the fighting in Khan Yunis.

Late last June, the Israeli army announced it was allowing residents of settlements adjacent to Gaza to return to their homes, claiming no security impediments. However, Palestinian resistance factions continued to launch rockets.

On July 6, a Maariv newspaper poll showed that 78% of residents of adjacent settlements felt unsafe amidst ongoing tensions. 93% stated that current Israeli security policies do not eliminate threats. 30.4% are considering leaving the area due to deteriorating security.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war in Gaza, including killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement. This ignores all international appeals and International Court of Justice orders.

The ongoing extermination, supported by the US, has resulted in over 203,000 Palestinian casualties – between killed and wounded – mostly children and women, and over 14,000 missing. Hundreds of thousands are displaced, and a devastating famine has claimed many lives.

(AJA, Anadolu, PC, Israeli Media)