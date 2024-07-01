GAZA LIVE BLOG: Al-Shifa Director Released | Exceptional Security Consultations | Relentless Airstrikes on Gaza – Day 269

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces released Dr. Muhammad Abu Salamiya, director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, who was arrested on November 23 during the first invasion of the hospital. Extraordinary security consultations were launched on Sunday evening in the southern region of Israel, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah, with the participation of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Army Chief of Staff, and senior leaders of the security services. Israeli forces carried out relentless airstrikes and artillery bombing, targeting several areas throughout the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, July 1, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a civilian car in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A young man was killed and others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with two Shawaaz bombs in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, July 1, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The office announced the martyrdom of journalist Muhammad Abu Sharia in an Israeli bombing, bringing the death toll of journalists to 153 since October 7.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles that had penetrated the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells, amid ongoing fighting in the area.

ISRAELI MEDIA: There were injuries and possibly deaths among Israeli soldiers after the bombing of a building booby-trapped by the resistance in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, after the Al-Qassam Brigades said that they had blown up a house with Israeli force in Rafah.

Monday, July 1, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is angry because he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant learned from the media about the release of the director of the Shifa Medical Complex, Muhammad Abu Salamiya.

AL-JAZEERA: Two young men were killed and others were injured by an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Khuza’a, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

GALLANT: The release of security prisoners is within the authority of the Shin Bet and the Prison Service.

NETANYAHU: The decision to release the Palestinian prisoners came after discussions in the Supreme Court regarding a petition against their detention in the Sde Teman camp in the Negev.

LAPID: Accusations about Abu Salmiya’s release are a government dysfunction.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing a military source): The army found during the operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City that Hamas was able to rehabilitate itself militarily and financially.

GANTZ: Releasing those who provided sponsorship to the killers on October 7 and helped hide our kidnappers is an operational and moral mistake.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the areas of Al-Maghraqa, Al-Zahraa, and northern Al-Nuseirat, north of the central governorate in the besieged Gaza Strip.

MOHAMMED ABU SALMIYA: Israeli doctors and nurses beat and torture Palestinian prisoners and treat the bodies of detainees as if they were inanimate objects.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Palestinians have flocked since the morning to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after the occupation authorities released 50 prisoners who had been arrested in the past months.

Monday, July 1, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GALLANT: I did not know about the decision to release the director of Al-Shifa Hospital.

AL-JAZEERA: A young Palestinian man was killed and others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a booby-trapped house with an Israeli force.

Monday, July 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir described the release of the director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, as “security negligence.”

KAN: Israel released the director of the Shifa Complex because the prisons were full

Monday, July 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the settlements surrounding Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces released Dr. Muhammad Abu Salamiya, director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, who was arrested on November 23 during the first invasion of the hospital.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli aircraft raided a house in the town of Bayada in Tyre, noting that two raids occurred last night on the town of Kafr Kila in the south of the country.

Monday, July 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)8

LIEBERMAN: We have no choice but to confront Iran.

CHANNEL 12: 900 officers requested to be released from military service contracts during the past year.

Monday, July 1, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes carried out a raid at dawn today on the Grand Mosque, which it had previously targeted in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 1, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli army shelled the center and west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip at dawn on Monday.

Monday, July 1, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army carried out artillery shelling on areas in the Al-Shuja’iya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods in Gaza City at dawn on Monday.

Monday, July 1, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: A number of Palestinians were injured early Monday as a result of a bomb explosion dropped by an Israeli drone on the vicinity of the Islamic Complex Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

Monday, July 1, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced early Monday that it had attacked, with drones, a vital target in the Israeli city of Eilat on the Red Sea.

HAMAS: Using detainees in Gaza as human shields is a war crime.

Monday, July 1, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: An Israeli drone opened fire tonight in the vicinity of the “Bastat Market” in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several explosions were heard tonight in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

KAN: Extraordinary security consultations were launched on Sunday evening in the southern region of Israel, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with the participation of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Army Chief of Staff, and senior leaders of the security services

Monday, July 1, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “knows that if the war ends, I will not be in the government.”

Sunday, June 30, 10:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 18 soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone crashed in the Golan.

