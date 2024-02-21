‘Seven Soldiers Eliminated’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 138

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In separate attacks, the Resistance also said that it had engaged in fierce clashes in multiple areas throughout northern Gaza, mainly in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Seven Israeli soldiers were ‘eliminated’ at point-blank range west of the city of Khan Yunis, in two separate areas, Al-Amal and Al-Hawuz, according to statements released by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, on Wednesday.

All of this was only a small part of the reported clashes between the Resistance, in all of its branches, and the Israeli military.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades sniped a Zionist soldier in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, directly hitting him. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a group of occupation soldiers that barricaded themselves in a home with an anti-fortification TBG shell. “Our fighters confirmed the killing of 3 soldiers and a Zionist helicopter landed to evacuate them north of the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the Al-Amal neighborhood in the city of Khan Yunis.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen confronting Israeli forces invading the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Text translation: 0:36 – A sniping operation targeting one of the enemy snipers.

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they had targeted two groups of occupation soldiers barricaded inside two houses with anti-fortification TBG shells, leaving their members dead and wounded in the Al-Hawuz area, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist special force barricaded inside a house with an RPG shell, clashing with it with automatic weapons, and eliminating 4 soldiers at point-blank range and injuring the rest in the Al-Hawuz area west of the city of Khan Yunis. “Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades confronting enemy forces invading Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath device in the Al-Hawuz area west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Scenes from the targeting operation of the fighters of the Mujahideen Brigades and Al-Qassam Brigades against the invading Zionist enemy forces in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters engaged in fierce clashes with occupation forces, during which they struck their gatherings with mortar shells and blew up their vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosive devices. Enemy planes and vehicles were detected evacuating the dead and wounded south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We destroyed two Zionist military vehicles that fell into a field of barrel bombs of the Thaqib type in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City. “We bombed Zionist enemy gatherings south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy soldiers with machine guns on the axes of the advance in the city of Khan Yunis. “We, in cooperation with the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, bombed a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers behind the Eastern Cemetery, east of Jabalia, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters bombarded gatherings of enemy Zionist soldiers and vehicles in the middle of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with standard 60-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted a military position of “israeli” enemy soldiers in the Evan Menachem settlement with appropriate weapons and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted a military position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement with appropriate weapons and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted two buildings in which enemy Israeli soldiers were stationed in the settlement of Avivim with appropriate weapons, and direct hits were achieved on both. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:05 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj site with appropriate and rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:35 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:45 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:00 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the settlement of “Metulla” and a position of enemy soldiers there with the appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:10 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:25 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:05 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted a military position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with the appropriate weapons, killing and wounding them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:22 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the settlement of Matsuva with Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, 21-02-2024, targeted the Hadab Yarin site with two Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)