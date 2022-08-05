Several Palestinians Injured in Jewish Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta (VIDEO)

Several Palestinians sustained injuries on Friday, in a Jewish settler attack in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local activist, told WAFA that scores of Jewish settlers attacked a rally organized in protest of Israel’s forcible expulsions in the Masafer Yatta area, hurling stones at the participants.

🚨🚨The occupation army with settlers just invaded the house and the land of my my neighbour’s without any reason except to terrify us, This is the second night in a row that the occupation army storms my village. pic.twitter.com/SRnm0rPg1r — #SaveMasaferYatta (@basel_adra) August 4, 2022

Recently, Israel’s top court gave the army the green light to forcibly expel some 1,300 Palestinians living in twelve villages in the Masafer Yatta area, marking one of the largest expulsions carried out by Israel in recent decades.

Located in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli administrative and military control, the area has been subjected to repeated Israeli violations by settlers and soldiers targeting their main source of living – livestock.

It has been designated as a closed Israeli military zone for training since the 1980s and is accordingly referred to as Firing Zone 918.

