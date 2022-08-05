Several Palestinians Injured in Jewish Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta (VIDEO)

August 5, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces assault Palestinian and international activists taking part in a protest in the Masafer Yatta area. (Photo:Mash'hour Wihwah, via WAFA)

Several Palestinians sustained injuries on Friday, in a Jewish settler attack in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local activist, told WAFA that scores of Jewish settlers attacked a rally organized in protest of Israel’s forcible expulsions in the Masafer Yatta area, hurling stones at the participants.

Recently, Israel’s top court gave the army the green light to forcibly expel some 1,300 Palestinians living in twelve villages in the Masafer Yatta area, marking one of the largest expulsions carried out by Israel in recent decades.

Located in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli administrative and military control, the area has been subjected to repeated Israeli violations by settlers and soldiers targeting their main source of living – livestock.

It has been designated as a closed Israeli military zone for training since the 1980s and is accordingly referred to as Firing Zone 918.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*