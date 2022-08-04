Top Iran Military Commander Reveals Number of Hezbollah Rockets

There are one hundred thousand missiles in Lebanon, chief commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami Tuesday told a gathering of thousands of Basij militia in Tehran, Aljazeera and other media sources reported on Thursday.

In his speech Salami said that Lebanon’s “Hezbollah youth have their fingers on triggers” and their leader Hassan Nasrallah with “determination is standing against the Zionists.”

According to IRGC-linked Fars website, Salami speaking to 6,000 Basij members on the occasion of the religious month of Muharram and the approaching Shiite holy day of Ashura, praised the voice “of Islamic resistance” from Lebanon and Syria to Yemen, including “around the artificial borders of the Zionist regime.”

Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami says the United States is drawing constant plans to install puppet governments but all such schemes are collapsing “like dominos.” pic.twitter.com/Yda1ptLkNL — Iran's military magazine (@iranmilitary_en) July 31, 2022

A day earlier, a senior Hezbollah official has commended his group’s publication of a video showing Israeli vessels involved in offshore oil and gas industry at a disputed maritime area in the Mediterranean, stressing that Israeli officials will not sleep a wink if they find out about the actual extent of the Lebanese resistance movement’s military capabilities, Press TV reported.

Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, made the remarks at a ceremony in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Wednesday night.

“The video that Hezbollah’s War Media Department released a few days ago relayed a clear message to the Israeli enemy that the resistance movement is fully prepared, and has aimed its missiles at the Karish (gas field) and areas beyond that,” he pointed out.

The high-ranking Hezbollah official also said that Israeli authorities will be gripped by fear once they find out about his group’s preemptive measures against the Tel Aviv’s strategic energy and military installations.

