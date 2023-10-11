‘Shell Gaza with Doomsday Weapons’: Likud Member Urges

Likud MK Revital Gotliv. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli lawmaker Revital Gotliv said on Monday that Israel should use Jericho missiles to “level” Gaza “without mercy”, following the launch of a military operation by the Palestinian Resistance. 

“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. May God preserve all our strength,” Gotliv posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Jericho is the name of an Israeli intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with a maximum range of around 1,500 km.

Israel is widely understood to have anywhere from 100-200 nuclear warheads, which the government in West Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied.

On Tuesday, Gotliv renewed her call for “crushing and flattening Gaza.”

“Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore this country’s dignity, strength and security! It’s time to kiss doomsday. Shooting powerful missiles without limit. Not flattening a neighborhood,” she posted. “Otherwise we did nothing.”

“Not with slogans, with penetrating bombs. Without mercy!” Gotliv added.

According to RT, X tagged her post as potentially being in violation of rules against violent speech, but did not delete it as it was deemed to be in the public interest.

