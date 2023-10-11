‘Shell Gaza with Doomsday Weapons’: Likud Member Urges

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli lawmaker Revital Gotliv said on Monday that Israel should use Jericho missiles to “level” Gaza “without mercy”, following the launch of a military operation by the Palestinian Resistance.

“Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. May God preserve all our strength,” Gotliv posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Jericho is the name of an Israeli intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with a maximum range of around 1,500 km.

Where is the outrage?

MK Revital Gotliv demands nuclear-capable Jericho missiles to ‘flatten’ #GazaUnderAttack . Could the genocidal intent of Israel’s fascistic ruling class be any more clear? This woman is more than a lunatic. Hers is the barbarism of a dying social class. pic.twitter.com/SvZaAVXco0 — James Clayton (@JamesClay1917) October 10, 2023

Israel is widely understood to have anywhere from 100-200 nuclear warheads, which the government in West Jerusalem has neither confirmed nor denied.

On Tuesday, Gotliv renewed her call for “crushing and flattening Gaza.”

“Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore this country’s dignity, strength and security! It’s time to kiss doomsday. Shooting powerful missiles without limit. Not flattening a neighborhood,” she posted. “Otherwise we did nothing.”

"My kids were killed before even eating": Palestinian mother learns that her two children were massacred by an Israeli airstrike in #Gaza FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/C5QB3v0P5u pic.twitter.com/L1hYvZnqiJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 11, 2023

“Not with slogans, with penetrating bombs. Without mercy!” Gotliv added.

According to RT, X tagged her post as potentially being in violation of rules against violent speech, but did not delete it as it was deemed to be in the public interest.

(PC, RT)