Did Palestinian Fighters Kill Israeli Babies? – FACT CHECKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Rumors spread among pro-Israeli media that the Qassam Brigades “beheaded many Israeli babies”. However, there has been little documentation of these claims.

Following the launch of the Al Aqsa Flood operation on Saturday, October 7, rumors spread among pro-Israeli media that the Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas – “beheaded many Israeli babies”.

However, there has been little documentation of these claims.



The story was initially reported by Israeli journalist Nicole Zedeck, an I24 TV correspondent who was attached to a unit of the Israeli Army that had been dispatched to the “Kfar Aza” kibbutz.

During her coverage, Zedeck claimed that an Israeli commander had told her that 40 babies had been found in the kibbutz, and that some of them had been “beheaded.”

A few hours later, Zedeck posted the news on X – formerly Twitter – with this comment:

“(Israeli) soldiers told me they believe 40 babies/children were killed.”

“The exact death toll is still unknown as the military continues to go house to house and find more Israeli casualties,” Zedeck added.

Soldiers told me they believe 40 babies/children were killed. The exact death toll is still unknown as the military continues to go house to house and find more Israeli casualties. https://t.co/PEGSFXgb9x — Nicole Zedeck (@Nicole_Zedek) October 10, 2023

The latest confirmation that such a story might have not happened at all is a report by the Turkish Anadolu News Agency, which wrote on Tuesday that “the Israeli army has no information confirming (these) allegations”.

This is what Anadolu wrote:

“When Anadolu contacted the Israeli army spokesperson unit over the phone and asked about the allegations, she said ‘We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that’.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)