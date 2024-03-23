‘Silencing Palestinian Voices’ – Three More Journalists Killed by Israel in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Israel deliberately killed journalists in Gaza in order to silence the voice of Palestinians, to hide the facts.”

Three more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 136 since October 7, 2023, the Gaza government media office said in a statement.

The slain journalists were identified as Muhammad al-Rifi, Abdul Rahman Saima, and Mahmoud Imad Issa, the statement said.

In an earlier statement, the office said that “Israel deliberately killed journalists in Gaza in order to silence the voice of Palestinians, to hide the facts, and to prevent information from reaching the regional and international public.”

The Palestinian photojournalist, Muhammad Al-Rifi, 36, was martyred as a result of his injuries when he was shot by demon occupation forces at the Kuwait Roundabout yesterday. All he wanted was a bag of flour…

3-15-2024🇵🇸💔💔

رحمة الله عليه 🇵🇸💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ag5ItGqf73 — Her name is Palestine 🇵🇸😇 (@ayshaaa_48) March 16, 2024

At the end of February, media organizations around the world held a minute of silence to mark the International Day for Palestinian Journalists, also in honor of those journalists killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, “One hundred journalists were killed in four months, the equivalent of seven per week,” the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on its website at the time.

The IFJ added that “this massacre is a terrible and unjustified tragedy.”

The IFJ also said it was “alarmed by the poor international coverage of the conflict, resulting from the world media’s exclusion from the enclave by Israel.”

“All over the world we deserve to know what is going on in Gaza. This deliberate denial of the right to report is an abuse of media freedom.”

BREAKIMG| The Government Media Office: Israel killed 133 journalists in Gaza in 154 days of genocide. pic.twitter.com/r6Csw9FCyf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 8, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,142 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,412 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(PC, Anadolu)