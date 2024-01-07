Scores of Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces continue their raids and bombings on several areas across Gaza, leading to the death and wounding of scores of Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Alba family in the Al-Fallujah area in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 20 citizens and wounding dozens.

Meanwhile, violent bombings were carried out on residential buildings in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza.

The continuous Israeli air and ground bombardment on Al-Wusta Governorate on Saturday night led to the death of about 16 Palestinians and the injury of many more.

Israeli occupation warplanes also bombed a residential apartment in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Medical sources said that a number of wounded people, including children, arrived at Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital following an Israeli bombing targeting a house belonging to the Al-Ajez family north of the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Seven Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a building housing displaced people in Rafah.

Late Saturday night, Israeli occupation aircraft targeted an UNRWA shelter in the Al-Maghazi camp, killing four civilians, including women.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces targeted ambulances that tried to rescue the victims.

Moreover, 17 Palestinians, including 12 children, were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of a house west of Khan Yunis.

The death toll from a massacre in the Khan Yunis camp rose to 25, including several displaced Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,722 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)