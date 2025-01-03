Sparking Outrage – PA Security Forces Accused of Killing Father and Son in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Authority security forces are accused of killing a father and son in Jenin Refugee Camp, sparking widespread condemnation from local groups.

A father and son were killed, and a daughter was severely injured in a heavy gunfire incident in the al-Hawashin neighborhood in the middle of Jenin Refugee Camp in the northern West Bank. The Jenin Brigade accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces of “cold-blooded murder”.

According to the family of Mahmoud al-Hajj al-Jalqamousi, a sniper from the PA security forces stationed on a hill overlooking the camp shot and killed Mahmoud, 43 and his 14-year-old son, Qasim, while also injuring their daughter critically. The family stated that Mahmoud had been on the roof of his house, filling water containers before the shooting occurred.

This tragic event comes amidst the ongoing siege of the Jenin refugee camp by PA security forces, which has now lasted for 28 days. As a result, locals have been forced to hold Friday prayers in the courtyard of the camp’s Social Center, despite the sound of gunfire during the prayer session.

The Committee for the Families of Political Prisoners condemned “in the strongest terms” the “barbaric crime” committed by PA security forces. They described the killing of the father and son as a “cold-blooded assassination” and condemned the brutality and inhumanity of the act.

In a statement, Hamas also denounced the PA’s ongoing security campaign in the West Bank, calling it a “complete crime” involving siege, deliberate murder, arrest, torture, and mistreatment of the Palestinian people. Hamas expressed its condolences to the families of the victims who have fallen at the hands of PA security forces since the beginning of the campaign and siege.

Hamas further warned against the destructive impact these actions are having on the social and national fabric of Palestinian society. “Such practices serve only the Israeli occupation and its malicious plans to end resistance in the West Bank and complete its annexation and displacement project,” the statement said.

In response, the spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces blamed what they called “outlaws” for the tragic death of Mahmoud al-Jalqamousi, insisting that PA forces were not present in the area at the time. He added that the security forces had repeatedly called on citizens to exercise caution.

PA Killing 16 Palestinians

In a related development, Al Jazeera obtained a video statement from a leader of the Jenin Brigade, accusing the PA security forces of “cold-blooded murder” of 16 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

The leader also accused the PA of turning Jenin Hospital into a military base and arresting medical personnel who had been providing care to the injured in the camp. He stated that while they were open to mediation and that the fighters of the Jenin Brigade had refrained from targeting PA security forces that had fallen within their line of fire.

Additionally, the brigade leader confirmed that after expelling a security force from one of the houses, they seized advanced weapons in their possession.

Intelligence Officer Killed

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian security spokesperson Brigadier General Anwar Rajab announced the death of Lieutenant Rashid Shaqo, an officer in the Palestinian Intelligence Service, in an “incident” while carrying out his “national duty” in Jenin.

The Palestinian security services had previously reported the death of one of their members during an operation they called “Protecting the Homeland,” which has been ongoing in the camp since December 14.

On December 23, the Palestinian Authority also reported the death of a sergeant in their security forces during violent clashes with resistance fighters in Jenin.

The clashes, which began last month between the Palestinian security forces and the Jenin Brigade, have resulted in the deaths of 16 Palestinians, including journalist Shatha al-Sabbagh and six members of the Palestinian security forces.

(PC, AJA)