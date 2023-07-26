Sweden’s Quran Burning Enthusiast is Mossad Agent, Iranian Intelligence Claims

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden is burning the Quran for reasons that have nothing to do with freedom of expression, or even Islam. An official Iranian investigation claims to have the answers as to why Salwan Momika is burning the holy book of Muslims.

A recent statement issued by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry claimed that the Quran burning Iraqi immigrant living in Sweden has been recruited by the Israeli intelligence agency, the Mossad in 2019.

The revelations followed what Iranian media describe as major investigations involving sources in Iraq and Iran.

The Iraqi immigrant in question is named Salwan Momika.

Iranian daily newspaper, the Tehran Times reported that “Momika’s actions eventually led to a diplomatic fight to break out between Iraq and Sweden,” adding that “new information released on Momika’s background shows his acts were in fact a plot designed by a bigger mastermind: Israel.”

The statement by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, said that Momika, who has been drafted into Israel’s spy agency had “a fairly questionable background in Iraq.”

Who is Salwan Momika

“In 2014 (Momika) established a party named ‘Democratic Union of Assyrians’ where he introduced himself as the representative and voice of Christians in northwestern Iraq. However, due to his anti-Iraq tendencies and suspicious acts, locals were not fond of his moves, and he eventually had to cease his activities under the party,” the Tehran Times reported, citing government information.

Further, the statement by the Iranian ministry stated that,

“Momika sought to live in Europe and tried to obtain residency but failed to get accepted into several of the European countries he had tried out for. Therefore, he began extensive efforts to contact the Israeli regime in Jerusalem. Momika sent a CV to the regime where he introduced himself as a hardline opposition member of the Iraqi government. He even claimed that he had got detained by resistance forces in Iraq.”

The Tehran Times, citing the statement, reported that “Momika allegedly maintained his contact with Israel and got drafted by Mossad in 2019. Most of his missions were centered around gathering information about resistance forces in Iraq.”

As for Israel’s interests in the Quran desecration act, the Iranian intelligence claimed that Israel came up with its latest provocation against Muslims to “divert attention from the heinous crimes it has been committing in the occupied West Bank especially the Jenin refugee camp,” Tehran Times reported.

The newspaper elaborated,

“It seems that Israel chose to burn the holy Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy as it knew it would be hard for the Iraqi government to rein possible angry responses. “Israel knew there are different factions inside Iraq which usually take up different positions on different matters. With (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul bill getting adopted, it is expected that Israel creates similar provocations in the future to avoid international backlash.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)