Syrian Air Defenses Down Israeli Missiles in Latest Attack Targeting Aleppo

Syria’s air defenses on Monday intercepted an Israeli attack on Al-Safirah area of southern Aleppo, Syrian state media reported, Reuters reported.

A Syrian military spokesman told state media the damage was being assessed after air defenses downed most of the missiles that targeted a number of unspecified locations.

Syrian opposition sources alleged that the airstrikes targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases and a weapons plant, in a continuation of Israeli attacks against Iranian military research and development activities over the past year.

The Syrian government has never acknowledged the strikes are aimed at Iranian assets, which it has said are limited to some advisors.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports. Israeli officials have claimed that earlier missile strikes slowed Iran’s entrenchment in Syria.

Explosions were heard across Aleppo, which was Syria’s most populated urban center and a commercial and industrial powerhouse before the war.

Authorities said work was underway to repair the main electricity cable to the city after a direct hit cut power.

Alleged Israeli strike on Iran-backed militia kills five, Syrian monitor says https://t.co/d1oCo7ijbk — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 20, 2021

The airstrikes are the first since a new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett came to power last month.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)