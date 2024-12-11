Marxists of Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 432

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades has carried out several operations against the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza today.

The Brigades announced that its rocket unit targeted Israeli military gatherings east of the central governorate with a 107-caliber rocket barrage.

It also targeted the new Israeli military sites in the Philadelphi axis in the southern Gaza Strip with a rocket barrage.

Additionally, the group targeted the Israeli army command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis with another 107-caliber rocket barrage.

But who are the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades?

It is the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades publish:

🔻 57 years of heroism..

You will not kill the will to fight in us Long live the memory and the revolution continues until return and liberation

#معركة_أولي_البأس#الإعلام_الحربي#اعلام_المقاومة_الفلسطينية#GazaGenocide #Gaza #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/knNgqBueWN — GHOUL 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Ibnalbarr) December 11, 2024

The Brigades were established in 2000. Initially, the group was named the Popular Resistance Forces, before its name changed, in 2001, to the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades – following the Israeli assassination of the leader of the PFLP in his office in Al-Bireh in the West Bank.

The ideology of the group is Marxist, and it operates mostly in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

With the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, the activity of the Popular Resistance Forces focused mostly on attacking Israeli occupation forces, detonating IEDs and raiding Israeli military checkpoints.

In 2001, the Secretary-General of the PFLP, known by his nom de guerre Abu Ali Mustafa, was assassinated. The group retaliated 40 days later, assassinating extremist Israeli Minister of Tourism Rehavam Ze’evi.

Throughout the Al-Aqsa Intifada, the Brigades became active in confronting the Israeli occupation and fought several battles against it, the most famous of which was the battle of Al-Ain camp.

Its activities in Gaza became highlighted during the Israeli war on the Strip in 2008-2009. Since then, it continued to play an important role in resisting Israeli military incursion and wars on the besieged Strip.

In the ongoing Israeli war and genocide on Gaza, the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades developed its resistance capabilities further, to the extent that that its fighters carry out several operations a day, either independently or jointly with other resistance groups, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

#شاهد | #سرايا_القدس تعرض مشاهد للطائرة الانتحارية الإسرائيلية من نوع "ماعوز"، التي سيطرت عليها في سماء مدينة #خانيونس قبل تنفيذها إحدى الهجمات.#طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/se5le3CheP — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) December 11, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Zionist troop carrier with a Shawath explosive device in the Al-Khulafa area in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding its crew yesterday, Tuesday.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed with regular mortar shells (60 mm caliber) the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy who penetrated the vicinity of Al-Fawz Mosque in the Saftawi area, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades

“The missile unit of the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades targets Kibbutz Be’eri east of the Central Governorate and the Netzarim axis with a barrage of missiles at 6:35 am.. in response to the occupation’s crimes against our people. “The missile unit in the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades targeted the enemy’s command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis north of the central governorate with a barrage of 107 caliber missiles at exactly 6:20 pm in response to the occupation’s crimes against our people. “The missile unit of the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades bombarded a position of the Zionist enemy forces in Tel Za’rab with a barrage of missiles this evening at 7:00 PM corresponding to 12/11/2024 in response to the crimes of the occupation against our people.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)