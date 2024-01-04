Up to 1,9 Million Palestinians Internally Displaced in Gaza – UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 85 percent of the Gaza population has been internally displaced, some multiple times, according to UNRWA.

Since October 7, 2023, up to 1.9 million Palestinians (or over 85 percent of the population) have been displaced across the Gaza Strip, some multiple times, according to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Families are forced to move repeatedly in search of safety, UNRWA said in its latest Situation Report. As of December 30, 2023, the report stated, “Nearly 1.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are sheltering in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip.”

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

This includes “160,000 in the north and Gaza City and approximately 400,000 in close vicinity of these installations and receiving assistance from UNRWA,” the report added.

A total of 1.79 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are receiving assistance from UNRWA. This includes nearly 160,000 IDPs in north Gaza and Gaza City governorates as of October 12.

“UNRWA’s ability to provide humanitarian support and update data in the above areas is severely restricted,” said the report.

The report also stated that “2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the UN began recording casualties in 2005.”

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered in Khan Yunis, which brings the death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of the city to 25.

It said between October 7 and December 30, 307 Palestinians, including 79 children, were killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. It however added that “we were unable to get updated figures for the death toll” in that region.

As of January 1, 2024, “the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is 142,” the report said.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,296 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children

(The Palestine Chronicle)