The Battle of Al-Zahra city – Why Hamas’ Latest Video is Worth a Pause

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

162 days after the Israeli war-turned-genocide began, fighting is once more taking place in Al-Zahra city.

This may have seemed like another ordinary vehicle, of Qassam fighters pointing their Yassin-105 or other weapons at an Israeli military vehicle before it is partially or fully destroyed.

But it is not. The area in which the targeting of the Israeli tanks and personal carriers took place is Al-Zahra city, northwest of the central Gaza region.

Al-Zahra city is a relatively new town, which was established following the Oslo Accords and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. Its residents, before they were ethnically cleansed at the start of the war, were mostly government officials and members of Gaza’s, then burgeoning, middle classes.

It was no wonder then, that Israel has chosen this area to be the entry point to central Gaza, specifically to establish its separation line, dividing the north from the center.

Israel, at least initially, thought it had succeeded since it considered Al-Zahra the ‘soft belly’ of the central region.

In the video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen striking Israeli tanks from a relatively long distance, and yet achieving direct hits, which also points to the fact that the Gaza Resistance did not lose much of its strength and capabilities since the beginning of the war.

On the contrary, it seems that the Resistance is adapting to changing circumstances and a long war, which has to be won.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting a number of enemy vehicles in Al-Zahra city, northwest of the Central Governorate.

(The Palestine Chronicle)