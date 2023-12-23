The ‘Don’t Let Us Grow Old Here’-Israeli Captives May Have Been Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The three elderly Israeli captives appeared in a video in which they called on their government to bring them back alive.

Do you remember the three elderly former Israeli soldiers who appeared in an Al-Qassam Brigades video on December 18?

They may have been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential area in Gaza.

The three, Haim Gershon Perry, Yoram Itak Metzger, and Amiram Israel Cooper, appeared in a video in which they called on their government to bring them back alive through a deal with the Palestinian Resistance.

“We are the generation of early Israelis who have built the army. I do not understand why we are being left alone,” Perry, 79, said in the video.

Berri went on to say, “We do not want to be victims of (Israeli) air force targets … don’t let us grow old here.”

According to a statement by the military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, the three have likely been killed in an Israeli bombing on Gaza.

Abu Obeida did not specify the area in which the bombing took place, but has said that the Resistance unit, which has been securing the three, along with two other captives, has not been heard from.

Similar to previous scenarios, this indicates that an Israeli bombing may have killed Resistance fighters along with the military captives.

If the death of the five hostages is confirmed, this would not be the first time that Israel has killed its own captives.

In fact, dozens of Israelis have reportedly been killed in similar Israeli bombings, and many of them are still buried along with thousands of Palestinian civilians, under the rubble.

(The Palestine Chronicle)