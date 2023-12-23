Prosecute French Nationals in Israeli Army for War Crimes – Lawmaker

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

French lawmaker Thomas Portes has called on the Justice Minister to investigate the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army.

A French politician has demanded that French nationals who are serving with the Israeli army in its attacks on Gaza must stand trial if they are found to have been involved in war crimes.

Thomas Portes, deputy of the French National Assembly, wrote on social media platform X that “more than 4,000 French people in the Israeli army which is committing war crimes in Gaza!”

“This is the largest contingent after that of the United States,” he stressed.

Portes said “Given the war crimes committed by the Israeli army, both in Gaza and the West Bank, it is unacceptable for French citizens to participate.

He called on the Justice Minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti, to investigate the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army, including those of dual citizenship.



Porter asked that those “guilty of war crimes be brought before French justice.”

“As colonization constitutes a crime against humanity, citizens of French nationality who participate in it in the Palestinian territories must also answer for their actions before the courts,” he said.



‘Israeli War Criminals Support Each Other’

On Saturday, Portes slammed the French parliament speaker’s refusal to impose sanctions on pro-Israel politician, Meyer Habib.

“Unconditional supporters of Israeli war criminals protect each other. A French MP can therefore calmly apologize for war crimes. What a shame!” Portes said on X, referring to the parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet’s decision.

On Thursday, Eric Coquerel, a member of the France Unbowed party took the floor in parliament to mourn a Foreign Ministry official killed in Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reports.

Coquerel’s attempt to observe a one-minute silence for the official was met with rejection, prompting him to voice concerns over casualties in Gaza, the report adds.

Habib, who holds French and Israeli citizenship, accused Coquerel of lying and said: “(Israel’s work in Gaza) is not over.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since the October 7 operation by Hamas, leaving the enclave in ruins with more than 20,000 killed and nearly 2 million people displaced, amid shortages of food and clean water.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,688 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, ANADOLU)