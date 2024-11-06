The Road to Ben Gurion – Resistance Roundup – Day 397

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Why did Hezbollah bomb the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv just hours after Donald Trump was elected as president?

It may appear as if the two issues were not correlated. But they were, for the following reasons:

One, instead of anticipating an Israeli escalation, following the elections, Hezbollah wanted to send a message to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, that this time around it will be Hezbollah that determines the nature, timing, and degree of escalation.

Two, Hezbollah understands that Netanyahu must have been planning to escalate between November 6 and January 7, the date of the inauguration of the American president.

Netanyahu understands that he has limited time to finish the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, which remain without clear objectives.

By bombing Ben Gurion, Hezbollah wanted to communicate that it considers this degree of escalation a mere starting point, of what it is capable of doing.

This is consistent with what Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s new leader, said in his speech today, where he declared that “the strength of the Resistance lies in its continuity despite the military disparities,” underscoring that “our one and only choice is to prevent the occupation from achieving the objectives of its aggression.”

Three, the move by Hezbollah is only meant to disorient the Israeli military as it is left to contend with a new reality under a new minister of defense.

By committing one of the greatest errors in times of war, replacing Yoav Gallant with a new minister of defense, Israel Katz, Netanyahu has sent shock waves at all levels of Israeli society, starting with the military, the dominant Likud party, the intelligence and so on.

By precisely striking Ben Gurion and succeeding in overwhelming Israel’s defenses in the Tel Aviv area with an unprecedented number of missiles, Hezbollah communicated a message that its military and intelligence capabilities are as strong as ever, and that the new minister of defense would not be able to achieve what his predecessor has failed. its surroundings in the Upper Galilee.

*Brigade Izzuddin Al Qassam menerbitkan Video terbaru.. Thaufanul Aqsha* pic.twitter.com/vmN3B2Iy4N — Herlini Amran (@herlini_amran) November 6, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath explosive device near Al-Khazindar station, northwest of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank weapons with the soldiers and vehicles of the zionist enemy who have penetrated the Al-Fakhoura area west of Jabalia camp.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance, at 9:15 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted the Sasa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted the Kfar Sold settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted the Rawia base (the headquarters of the 188th Armored Brigade of the Israeli enemy’s army) in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 10:40 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted a Merkava tank in the Metulla settlement with a guided rocket, resulting in the tank catching fire and resulting in casualties among its crew, both dead and wounded.

“After monitoring and tracking the movements of the Israeli enemy forces, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance fighters, at 10:45 AM on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted a house where a group of Israeli soldiers was fortified in the Metulla settlement with a guided rocket, achieving a direct hit, resulting in deaths and injuries among those inside.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM, on Wednesday 06-11-2024, targeted the Tzrifin base (which includes military training colleges) near Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

Hezbollah published scenes of the targeting of the Israeli Tzrifin base south of Tel Aviv with Fateh-110 missiles.

—

Translation Notes:

0:07 – City of Haifa, city of Tel Aviv, Tzrifin base

0:12 – "Ben-Gurion" Airport.

0:18 – "Tzrifin" Base

– Contains training and military… pic.twitter.com/c8PDjvsCL1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Nahal Ger Shom headquarters (a brigade headquarters for the Galilee Division 91 of the Northern Command of the Israeli enemy army) with an attack drone and hit its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Keila camp in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yoav barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Goren settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Rosh Pinna settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Bar Yochai (Safsaf) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Katzrin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Beria with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Meron with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:15 this afternoon, Wednesday 6-11-2024, targeted, for the second time, the settlement of Kfar Sold with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Metulla settlement with a qualitative missile, inflicting certain injuries on them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:25 this afternoon, Wednesday 6-11-2024, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Avivim with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the third time, the settlement of Kfar Sold with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of Israeli enemy army forces between Kfar Kila and Metulla settlement with a rocket barrage.

BREAKING: Lebanese Hezbollah has used the Iranian-made Fateh-110 ballistic missile for the first time, successfully striking the Tzrifin base of Zionist cult in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/u9LivRFDSN — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) November 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the northeastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the northeastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with attack two drones, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, in a complex operation, the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance on the northern coast) northwest of Haifa with a barrage of qualitative missiles and a squadron of attack drones, and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Belo base (belonging to the reserve paratrooper brigade of the Israeli enemy army 98 Division) south of Tel Aviv, for the first time and hit its targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Haifa Naval Base (belonging to the Israeli Navy, and including a fleet of missile boats and submarines) in Haifa Bay, for the first time, and hit its targets accurately.

⚡️JUST IN: Hezbollah's rockets directly hit Avivim, western Galilee. A major fire has broken out, with reports of casualties according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/4QvTK8dDoh — Current Report (@Currentreport1) November 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of the Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras for the third time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a movement of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras for the fourth time with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)