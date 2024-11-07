LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Civilians in Gaza | One Killed in Tulkarm | Deportation Law Approved – Day 398

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of the towns of Mahrouna and Maaroub, the town of Tebnin, and the town of Dibbin, in southern Lebanon.

Israel is wiping out hundreds of civilian homes in the border village of Meis al-Jabal, South Lebanon, without justification or restraint—just for the heck of it.

This is a deliberate act of genocide. pic.twitter.com/Kbz9Mz7mh9

— sarah (@sahouraxo) November 6, 2024