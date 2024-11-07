LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Civilians in Gaza | One Killed in Tulkarm | Deportation Law Approved – Day 398

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and wounded in the relentless Israeli bombardment of residential areas in Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Nuseirat.
At least one Palestinian was killed and five injured during an Israeli military raid in the Tulkarm refugee camp, in northern West Bank.
The Israeli Knesset passed a bill to deport the families of Palestinians who allegedly carried out attacks in Israel.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu to Meet Lapid
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet today with opposition leader Yair Lapid for a security briefing.
Washington Transferred Squadron of F-15 Fighters to Middle East
KAN: The United States has transferred a squadron of F-15 fighters to the Middle East in anticipation of an Iranian attack.
Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Khirbet Silm, Qabrikha and Al-Jumaijmeh in southern Lebanon.
Sirens sound in Gaza Envelope
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Netiv Ha’asara in the Gaza envelope.
Three Children Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Three children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city.
Injured Medical Personnel in Jabalia
AL-JAZEERA: Medical personnel were injured after the occupation aircraft targeted a Red Crescent medical point in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Raids on Southern Lebanon
Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of the towns of Mahrouna and Maaroub, the town of Tebnin, and the town of Dibbin, in southern Lebanon.
Israel is wiping out hundreds of civilian homes in the border village of Meis al-Jabal, South Lebanon, without justification or restraint—just for the heck of it.
Israel: Bill to Establish Intelligence Division Headed by PM
ISRAELI MEDIA: The ruling coalition is preparing a bill to establish an intelligence division headed by the prime minister and subject to his command.
Iranian Supreme Leader: Continued Jihad in Lebanon and Gaza Will Lead to Victory
ALI KHAMENEI:
The continued strong jihad in Lebanon and Gaza will lead to the victory of the resistance front and the front of truth, and this result is certain.
Nasrallah, Sinwar and the rest of the resistance martyrs gave Islam and the resistance front double pride and strength.
One Killed, Five Injured in Tulkarm
PRCS: One Palestinian was killed in Tulkarm camp. Five injured people were transferred since the beginning of the storming of Tulkarm city and its camp.
TULKARM IS UNDER SIEGE AND NO ONE SPEAKING ABOUT IT!!!
Three Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Nuwairi area, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Drone Targets Car in Mount Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Al-Jamhour-Kahala road in Mount Lebanon.
Five Killed in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Tabat Zarea area, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Agreement with American Boeing
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the signing of a deal with the American Boeing to purchase 25 F-15 warplanes for $5.2 billion.
Three Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted civilians in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Yaroun, in Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Yaroun in southern Lebanon.
Six Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in artillery shelling that targeted citizens near Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Tulkarm Camp with Drones
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are bombing the Tulkarm camp in the West Bank using drones.
PRCS: A woman as injured by shrapnel from shelling in Tulkarm camp.
Five Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Forces Storm Hebron
PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Tabqa, south of Hebron in the West Bank.
Israeli Artillery Shelling Targets Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Wounded
ISRAELI ARMY: One soldier was killed during fighting in southern Lebanon, and another was seriously wounded in the northern Gaza Strip.
