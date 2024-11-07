LIVE BLOG: Israel Targets Civilians in Gaza | One Killed in Tulkarm | Deportation Law Approved – Day 398

November 7, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
An elderly Palestinian woman sits in front of her tent. (Photo: Mahmoud Abusalama, via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and wounded in the relentless Israeli bombardment of residential areas in Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Nuseirat. 

At least one Palestinian was killed and five injured during an Israeli military raid in the Tulkarm refugee camp, in northern West Bank. 

The Israeli Knesset passed a bill to deport the families of Palestinians who allegedly carried out attacks in Israel. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Meet Lapid

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet today with opposition leader Yair Lapid for a security briefing.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Washington Transferred Squadron of F-15 Fighters to Middle East

KAN: The United States has transferred a squadron of F-15 fighters to the Middle East in anticipation of an Iranian attack.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Khirbet Silm, Qabrikha and Al-Jumaijmeh in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens sound in Gaza Envelope

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Netiv Ha’asara in the Gaza envelope.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Children Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Three children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Al-Mashrou’ area, east of Rafah city.

 

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured Medical Personnel in Jabalia

AL-JAZEERA: Medical personnel were injured after the occupation aircraft targeted a Red Crescent medical point in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Southern Lebanon

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of the towns of Mahrouna and Maaroub, the town of Tebnin, and the town of Dibbin, in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel: Bill to Establish Intelligence Division Headed by PM

ISRAELI MEDIA: The ruling coalition is preparing a bill to establish an intelligence division headed by the prime minister and subject to his command.

Thu, Nov 7, 1:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Supreme Leader: Continued Jihad in Lebanon and Gaza Will Lead to Victory

ALI KHAMENEI:

The continued strong jihad in Lebanon and Gaza will lead to the victory of the resistance front and the front of truth, and this result is certain.

Nasrallah, Sinwar and the rest of the resistance martyrs gave Islam and the resistance front double pride and strength.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Five Injured in Tulkarm

PRCS: One Palestinian was killed in Tulkarm camp. Five injured people were transferred since the beginning of the storming of Tulkarm city and its camp.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Nuwairi area, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Car in Mount Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Al-Jamhour-Kahala road in Mount Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Tabat Zarea area, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Agreement with American Boeing

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the signing of a deal with the American Boeing to purchase 25 F-15 warplanes for $5.2 billion.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted civilians in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Yaroun, in Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in artillery shelling that targeted citizens near Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Tulkarm Camp with Drones

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are bombing the Tulkarm camp in the West Bank using drones.

PRCS: A woman as injured by shrapnel from shelling in Tulkarm camp.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Hebron

PALESITNIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Tabqa, south of Hebron in the West Bank.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling Targets Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Nov 7, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Wounded

ISRAELI ARMY: One soldier was killed during fighting in southern Lebanon, and another was seriously wounded in the northern Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*