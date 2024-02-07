Israeli Forces Kill Paramedic, Open Fire on Al Amal Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Another paramedic is killed by Israeli forces, as the Palestinian Health Minister announces that at least 340 medics have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

One Palestinian paramedic has been killed and two others wounded after Israeli forces directly fired at them in Gaza City on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces in military vehicles have taken up position in front of the Al Amal Hospital in southern Khan Yunis, “and are directly firing at the building,” according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

At least two people have been injured, including a patient, from direct fire, the PRCS said on X.

“This comes amidst the ongoing siege and continuous targeting of the hospital for the seventeenth consecutive day,” it said.

Urgent: two injuries have been recorded so far at PRCS Al Amal hospital including one patient by the direct firing from Israeli Occupation Forces vehicles that are positioned at the gate of the hospital in Khan Younis.

The PRCS has identified the deceased paramedic as Mohammed Al-Omari.

Israeli forces fired at them “while they were transferring several wounded individuals from Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in preparation for their transfer to hospitals in the south.”

More Than 300 Medics Killed

At least 340 Palestinian medics have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, Health Minister Mai Alkaila said on Wednesday.



“Health teams are facing serious violations in Gaza and the West Bank,” Alkaila said during a rally held outside the UN office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports the Anadolu news agency.

“At least 340 medics have been killed, 900 injured and more than 100 others detained by Israel during its war on Gaza,” she stated.

في اليوم 17 على استمرار حصار الاحتلال واستهدافه لمستشفى الأمل التابع للجمعية في خانيونس ، رسالة من الزملاء هناك حول الأوضاع الكارثية داخل المستشفى .

Last month, Israeli soldiers disguising themselves as doctors, nurses, and civilians raided a hospital in Jenin city and killed three Palestinians, including two brothers, with gun silencers.

“These cruel and illegal practices constitute clear violations of many provisions of international humanitarian law,” the health minister said.

Oxygen Shortage at Hospital

Earlier on Wednesday, a 77-year-old woman died due to an oxygen shortage at the Al Amal hospital, while the elderly and sick were forced to evacuate, due to the siege on the hospital.

On the death of the elderly patient, the PRCS stated that “the hospital has been suffering from a severe oxygen shortage for days, affecting the intensive care unit and hospitalized patients.”

In a heart breaking scene on X, the PRCS posted a video of “an elderly, sick woman” being pushed down a dirt road, while she lays in a hospital bed.

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,147 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

