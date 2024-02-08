GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel’s 271st Battalion Withdraws | Nasser Hospital Bombarded | Israel’s War on UNRWA | Norway to Increase Funds | US Escalates in Iraq – DAY 125

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While the Americans insist that they are seeking calm and stability in the Middle East, they carried out a major strike, which killed a top commander in the Iraqi army. Meanwhile, deliberation regarding the Hamas’ response to the ceasefire proposal continues. Though Netanyahu insists that he wants to destroy the Resistance, his options are becoming more limited by the day. Hamas and other Resistance groups are fighting on all fronts, and it seems that they are ready to fight for many more months to come. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,147 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, February 8, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS: We strongly condemn the Israeli army’s elimination of the press and freedom of access to information in the Gaza Strip.

SMOTRICH: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decided on Thursday to cancel tax exemptions for UNRWA.

Thursday, February 8, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the central Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

Thursday, February 8, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli snipers in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon, targeting the Israeli Pranit barracks in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation vehicles were firing intensely in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli snipers in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Israeli occupation vehicles were firing intensely in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/23GMiq06nK pic.twitter.com/YGMGECYUzO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

NORWAY: Norway announced that it has provided 275 million kroner ($26 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to enable it to confront the “catastrophic situation” in Gaza.

Thursday, February 8, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

UN: The United Nations expressed its deep concern about the fate of the civilian population due to the advance of Israeli ground forces towards Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 8, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken discussed with Gallant increasing aid to the Palestinians.

Thursday, February 8, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

YEMENI MEDIA: American-British aggression targets Baqim in northern Yemen.

Thursday, February 8, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from Israeli raids on two homes west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, rose to 14, including 5 children.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from Israeli raids on two homes west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, rose to 14, including 5 children. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/23GMiq06nK pic.twitter.com/cUQU3xMkbA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2024

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken discussed with the Palestinian President the benefits of revitalizing the Palestinian Authority.

AL-JAZEERA: 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured, including children, in Israeli raids on two homes west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

IRAQ: The new American aggression undermines all understandings between Baghdad and Washington.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Salam neighborhood in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Salam neighborhood in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/23GMiq0Edi pic.twitter.com/tBBYnRFyjj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 00:00 am (GMT+2)

US ARMY: We carried out a strike that killed a prominent leader in the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israel withdraws the 271st Battalion after weeks of fighting in Khan Yunis.

BLINKEN: A UN team has begun the task of assessing the situation in northern Gaza.

KAN: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government pledged to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that there would be no operation in the Philadelphia axis without coordination with Egypt.

Wednesday, February 7, 8:15 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: A paramedic was killed and others injured by Israeli army gunfire in Gaza.

NETANYAHU: There is no alternative to the military option and the elimination of Hamas.

(The Palestine Chronicle)