The Three-Phase Ambush of Beit Hanoun – Resistance Roundup – Day 244

In new footage, first aired by Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Al-Qassam revealed its most complex military operation since the start of the Israel war on Gaza.

The Beit Hanoun ambush was carried out by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on May 22, the group said.

According to Al-Qassam, the ambush was carried out in three different phases, and “lasted 26 hours continuously.” It included detonating IEDs, the throwing of grenades and the sniping of several soldiers.”

“Enemy forces advanced towards Beit Hanoun according to the previously anticipated route,” the group said, adding, “We expected troops to come to the same tunnel that we used to carry out the ambush, so the Mujahideen booby-trapped it.”

“After this operation, the enemy evacuated all its forces from the axis of advance and withdrew into our occupied territories.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb enemy forces penetrating east of Bureij camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Today at dawn, the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades detonated the entrance of a booby-trapped tunnel that was prepared in advance, targeting a Zionist infantry force consisting of 5 soldiers, liquidating them near Tal Zorob, west of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. “In a landing operation behind the (enemy) lines, Al-Qassam fighters breached the temporary fence and attacked the headquarters of the enemy brigade operating in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist D9 bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters are engaging in fierce armed clashes with the enemy forces invading east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Our fighters are currently engaged in clashes in Jenin camp with the invading enemy forces, alongside their brothers from other factions. By the grace of Allah, they have successfully inflicted confirmed casualties on the invading forces and their vehicles. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Yabna Camp in the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “The fighters of Al-Qassam, in collaboration with the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, targeted a building where a number of enemy soldiers were fortified with a TBG shell, resulting in deaths and injuries, in the Yabna camp in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with a Shuath explosive east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigade target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on the Al-Baalawi junction in Yabna camp south of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the enemy’s command and control headquarters at the Kerem Shalom site, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, with the Rajoom short-range rocket system, 114mm caliber.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters, in cooperation with Al-Qassam fighters, targeted a building in which a number of Zionist enemy soldiers were fortified with a TBG shell, leaving them dead and wounded, in the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah. “We targeted Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip with two Badr-1 rockets. “After our fighters returned from the engagement points in Rafah city, they confirmed carrying out several missions: “Targeting a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the Tal Zorob axis southwest of Rafah city. “Our fighters bombarded the invading enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Abd Jaber area and the Al-Brahima neighborhood south and west of the Yabna camp with 60mm mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 05-06-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Branit barracks and the positions of soldiers in its vicinity with Falaq-1 missiles, hitting it directly, leading to the destruction of parts of it and confirmed losses. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the espionage equipment at the Raheb site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched anti-aircraft missiles at the enemy’s warplanes that were attacking our skies and breaking the sound barrier in an attempt to terrify children, forcing them to retreat behind the borders.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Thursday, 06-06-2024, targeted the newly established espionage equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting and destroying them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Thursday, 06-06-2024, bombarded the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Thursday, 06-06-2024, targeted the Baghdadi site with heavy Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit and confirmed hits.”

