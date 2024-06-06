‘Behind Enemy Lines’ – Al-Qassam Announces New Daring Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army also announced the killing of one of its soldiers during what it described as a thwarted attempt by Palestinians to infiltrate the Kerem Shalom area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Thursday the breach of the separation fence with Israel, while confirming the killing of five Israeli soldiers in another operation in Rafah.

“In a landing operation behind the (enemy) lines, the Al-Qassam Mujahideen were able to breach the fence and attack the headquarters of the enemy division operating in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam said in a brief statement on Thursday.

This came after the occupation forces admitted earlier today that a soldier was killed, and a number of other soldiers were injured in Palestinian Resistance operations in Rafah.

The Israeli army also announced the killing of one of its soldiers and three “Palestinian gunmen” during what it described as a thwarted attempt by Palestinians to infiltrate the Kerem Shalom area, east of Rafah, at dawn today.

In new footage, first aired by Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Al-Qassam revealed its most complex military operation since the start of the Israel war on Gaza. The Beit Hanoun ambush was carried out by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement… pic.twitter.com/tcFw0l45Ab — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 6, 2024

Rafah Ambush

In another operation, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that five Israeli soldiers had been killed after blowing up the opening of a tunnel west of Rafah.

“Our mujahideen managed at dawn today to blow up a tunnel eye that was pre-booby-trapped,” targeting “a Zionist foot force consisting of five soldiers and eliminating it near Tal Zurub, west of Rafah,” al-Qassam said in a statement.

These developments coincided with the confirmation of the occupation army radio that the army reduced its forces in the city of Rafah, and that the “Basalmah” brigade left Rafah while five brigades remained in the city.

Since May 6, the Israeli military has launched a ground offensive on Rafah, forcing more than a million displaced Palestinians to relocate under catastrophic conditions.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said the army expects its main tasks in Rafah to be completed by the end of June, explaining that these tasks include “the dismantling of the last Hamas brigade and the destruction of tunnels along the Philadelphia (Salah al-Din) border axis with Egypt.”

(PC, AJA)