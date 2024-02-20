The War on Zaytoun – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Continues for the 137th Day

Israeli occupation forces continued to bomb many areas in the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a large number of civilians were killed and others were injured in missile and artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli drones in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Large Israeli military vehicles entered the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood from Tal Al-Hawa area west of the city, and Mahmour Salah Al-Din to the south. The vehicles were stationed near the intersection of Street 8 and Salah Al-Din Street amid bombardment by Israeli warplanes and the firing of artillery shells that hit a number of citizens’ homes, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted several homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/ZGW0v2i2uq pic.twitter.com/IXvKq6RHnL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 20, 2024

Additionally, Israeli drones opened fire on citizens moving between the alleys and side streets in the neighborhood, pointing out that the Israeli incursion into Al-Zaytoun neighborhood resulted in the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinians towards the western areas of Gaza City, specifically to Al-Shifa Hospital and the vicinity of the hospital in Al-Rimal neighborhood.

Israeli warplanes, occupation artillery, and tanks reportedly launched raids and fired shells at a number of residential neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing six civilians and wounding 15 others.

The Israeli forces continued their operations in Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, west of the city, amid tragic conditions for the wounded, patients, and medical staff in Nasser Hospital.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, Israeli forces bombed the central and western areas of the city, causing injuries among the displaced.

In central Gaza, Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps, and in Deir al-Balah, killing four citizens and wounding about ten others. They were reportedly transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army opened fire and fired shells at citizens waiting for humanitarian aid west of Gaza City.

Three citizens were killed tonight in an Israeli bombing targeting the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces bombed a house in the camp, killing three Palestinians, who were later transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Meanwhile, occupation artillery bombed Al-Shaaf area east of Al-Shuja’iya, while occupation gunboats bombed the coast of Gaza City.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,092 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,028 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)