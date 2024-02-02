Information for Sale – Turkiye Arrest More Israeli Mossad Affiliates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Turkish authorities arrested seven people suspected of selling information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, Reuters news agency reported on Friday.

According to a Turkish security official, the intelligence, provided to the Israelis, was connected with tracking and monitoring local targets.

The official, speaking with Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that Turkish police and the country’s MIT intelligence agency had conducted joint operations in Istanbul and Izmir as part of an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s office.

Ankara has previously warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it tries to hunt down members of the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, living outside the Palestinian Territories, including in Turkiye.

Unlike most Western countries, Turkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Tension between Ankara and Tel Aviv has increased since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

Last month, Turkiye arrested 33 people suspected of spying and planning espionage activities on behalf of Mossad.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who shared a video of Operation Mole on the X platform, said 57 addresses were raided simultaneously in eight provinces.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)