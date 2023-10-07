These Are the Latest Figures of Palestinians and Israelis Killed and Wounded in Operation ‘Al-Quds Flood’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds have been killed, thousands wounded and many captured in a war like no other. The death toll on both sides continues to climb. These are the latest numbers ..

The latest figures of Palestinian casualties provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health indicate that 232 Palestinians were killed and nearly 1,627 were wounded.

The number is likely to climb, as many Palestinians have been declared dead and wounded since the latest official figures were announced by the Ministry.

Several Palestinian residential towers were also attacked by Israel, which also bombed mosques, residential houses, government buildings, and many other targets.

Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, the number of Israelis killed is estimated, by official Israeli sources at 300, while over 1,500 have been wounded so far.

Many of those wounded are in critical condition, Israeli media reported.

Additionally, Israeli media sources say that at least one hundred Israelis have been captured by the Palestinian Resistance. They include soldiers, army officers and civilians.

(The Palestine Chronicle)