Abu Obeida Tells Netanyahu: ‘Don’t Miscalculate’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a speech, righting Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu tried to appear strong, and composed. Spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, however, was not impressed.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed and captured by the Palestinian Resistance is much higher than the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to believe, the military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades said early Sunday.

Abu Obedia told Al-Aqsa TV, addressing Netanyahu, “you have to count your soldiers well, so don’t miscalculate.”

Threatening and attacking Gaza “is a losing game,” Abu Obeida said, stressing that the military campaign “Al-Aqsa Flood” will continue in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian prisoners.

He said that Israel does not know anything about the results of the ongoing war.

‘Black Day’

In an earlier statement, Abu Obeida said that the “enemy will be shocked when he realizes his failure.”

Earlier in the evening, Netanyahu threated to beat the Resistance and avenge the “black day inflicting on Israel and its people.”

“The Israel Defense Forces will act immediately to destroy Hamas’s capabilities,” Netanyahu said in a televised address, adding:

“We will cripple them mercilessly and avenge this black day they have brought upon Israel and its citizens.”

“Residents of Gaza, get out now. We will be everywhere and with all our might,” he said.

The US Axios website revealed that Netanyahu had been granted the green light from US President Joe Biden to strike Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)