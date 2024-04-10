‘They are All My Sons’ – Hamas Leader Comments on Assassination of His Children, Grandchildren

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and attachment to our land.”

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, commented on the killing of his sons and grandchildren by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

Hanyeh said that his children “stayed with our people in Gaza and did not leave the Strip.”

“All our people and all the families of Gaza residents have paid a heavy price with the blood of their children, and I am one of them,” he said, adding that at least 60 members of his family were killed in the ongoing genocidal war.

“The occupation believes that by targeting the sons of leaders, it will break the resolve of our people,” he said, adding: “We say to the occupation that this blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and attachment to our land.”

ISRAELI KNESSET MEMBER: Israeli Knesset member Almog Cohen said that he received “excellent news” following the assassination of 3 of the sons of the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and three of his grandchildren.

“The enemy will not succeed in their goals and the castles will not fall. What the enemy failed to extract through killing, destruction, and genocide, they will not take in negotiations,” Haniyeh added.

“The enemy is delusional if they think that by killing my sons we will change our positions. The blood of my sons is not more precious than the blood of our martyred people in Gaza, for they are all my sons”.

Hamas’ political leader also said that “the blood of my sons is a sacrifice on the path to liberating” Palestine.

“We will not hesitate and will not retreat, and we will continue on our way to liberate Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.”

Haniyeh also commented on Israel’s threats to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million Palestinians, most of them displaced, are currently living.

The threats, according to the top Hamas official, “do not frighten our people or our resistance. We will not submit to the blackmail practiced by the occupation, for those who surrender will not be spared.”

“You saw the lions of the resistance striking down the enemy soldiers after six months of war on Gaza, and this is evidence of the failure of the Zionist enemy in its war.”

What Happened

Three sons and three grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, were killed on Wednesday by an Israeli raid on a civilian car in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to Al-Jazeera, six people were killed while they were traveling in a car to congratulate family members on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Al-Jazeera correspondent said that the attack was carried out with a missile launched by a drone that directly targeted the car and killed everyone in it, except for one child who was moderately injured and taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the victims were identified as Muhammad Haniyeh; Hazem Haniyeh and his daughter, Amal; Amir Haniyeh, his son, Khaled and his daughter, Razan.

Who is Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh, who was born in the Shati refugee camp in 1962, was the head of the Hamas list that won the Palestinian legislative elections of 2006, and so became Prime Minister of the State of Palestine.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed Haniyeh from office in June 2007.

Haniyeh was the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from 2006 until February 2017, when he was replaced by Yahya Sinwar.

On May 6, 2017, he was elected chairman of Hamas’ Political Bureau, replacing Khaled Mashaal and relocated from Gaza to Qatar.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,482 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,049 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7..

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)