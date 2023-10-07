This is How Hezbollah Responded to Hamas’ Call for Resistance – FULL TRANSLATION

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following a statement by the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, calling on Arab resistance to join the fight against Israel, the leader of the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah issued a statement.

The call to arms was made by Al-Qassam leader, Mohammed Deif, following a surprise attack at numerous Israeli targets by hundreds of Palestinian figures starting on Saturday morning.

Deif said that the attack was a response to the Israeli occupation, the constant killing of Palestinians, the targeting of holy sites, the destruction of homes, land confiscation, and the holding of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Deif called on Resistance fighters not to target old people or children.

The following is Nasrallah’s response to the Hamas’ call for resistance, codenamed the “Al-Aqsa Flood”:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “Permission (to fight) has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” (Quranic verse). “Hezbollah congratulates the resisting Palestinian people and the heroic fighters of the Palestinian factions, especially our dear brothers in the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, for the wide-ranging and divinely supported heroic operation, promising complete victory. “This triumphant operation is a decisive response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation and continuous violations against sanctities, honors, and dignities. “It is a renewed confirmation that the will of the Palestinian people and the rifle of the resistance is the only choice in confronting aggression and occupation. “It sends a message to the Arab and Islamic world, and the international community as a whole, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy, that the Palestinian cause is an everlasting one, alive until victory and liberation. “We call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people around the world, to declare their support and backing for the Palestinian people and the Resistance movements, affirming their unity in blood, word, and action. “The leadership of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is closely following the significant developments on the Palestinian scene, monitoring the field conditions with utmost interest. They are in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian Resistance both domestically and abroad, constantly evaluating the events and the progress of operations. “Thus, we call on the government of the Zionist enemy to comprehend the important lessons established by the Palestinian Resistance in the battlefield and arenas of confrontation.”

