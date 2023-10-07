This Is How Palestinian Resistance Fighters Entered Israel from Various Points – VIDEOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Who would have imagined that the Palestinian Resistance would enter Israel from multiple directions, using various forms of transport, including parachutes?

More baffling still is that the Palestinian fighters, belonging to the Hamas movement, have managed to capture many Israeli soldiers and force the Israeli military to evacuate several bases in the southern region.

Videos emerging from Israel and Gaza showed all of this and much more, following a surprise Palestinian attack at Israeli military positions and border settlements on Saturday morning.

Some videos showed Israeli settlers running in large numbers in the middle of an empty land, somewhere south of Israel.

Hundreds of Jewish settlers escape from the settlements surrounding the #Gaza Strip. 🎥 Aljazeera Arabic FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/bT9sEFEebH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Another of many Israelis rushing to the Ben Gurion airport seeking escape.

🎥Israeli settlers reach the Ben Gurion airport, trying to escape, amid loud sound of sirens. pic.twitter.com/fW6MDBx9vH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Other videos, copies of which were received by the Palestine Chronicle showed zero-distance clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli police and military in various towns.

#Palestinian resistance fighters surround an Israeli Army base near #Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/IlChlPIIee — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Israeli media reported that clashes are taking place in seven different towns and settlements.

Other reports suggest that the Palestinian Resistance has managed to strike at 21 different military positions.

🎥 Israeli occupation army evacuates its air bases near the #Gaza Strip as resistance fighters begin to approach them. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/oMNAbHZUFy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

This is truly unprecedented, not even during the Israeli-Arab wars of the past, where Israel often emerged triumphant, or, at worse, somewhat bruised.

Images showed cars carrying members of the Palestinian Resistance. Around them are terrified Israelis screaming, while speaking in Hebrew.

In Ashkelon, video footage documented a huge explosion in front of a building as the fire spread to cars lined up on the street corner.

Videos also showed Israeli buildings on fire while Israeli media reported that Hamas fighters continue to roam the streets of various Israeli settlements.

Footage of the damage caused by the rockets launched by the Palestinian #Resistance across Israel. pic.twitter.com/VhuGEyoChG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted a police source as saying that Palestinian fighters were holed up with hostages in a house in the settlement of Ofakim, west of Bir Al-Saba’ (Beersheba).

Palestinian fighters were reportedly holed up with hostages in a house in the settlement of Ofakim, west of Bir Al-Saba' (Beersheba). pic.twitter.com/HIVRutotTQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Videos and photos showed the capture of Israeli soldiers.

🔴 Israeli Radio: #Hamas has detained 35 Israelis so far. pic.twitter.com/dfdZo0Vtoz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Videos, which will not be shared due to their graphic nature, showed dead Israeli soldiers, in Gaza, in military camps, in the streets of Israeli towns.

More to follow ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)