Israeli Army Seals off Ancient Mountain, Hindering Palestinians’ Access to the Site

July 14, 2020 Blog, News
The Herodium's palace-fortress, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: File9

The Israeli army sealed off with barbed wire and a metal gate the ancient Jabal al-Firdis, also known as Herodium, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hasan Breijieh, from the Settlements and Wall Resistance Commission, said that the Israeli army on Tuesday sealed off the mountain located east of Bethlehem.

As a result, Palestinians will not have easy access to the site, which has been controlled by Israel and turned into a national park.

Jabal al-Firdis is famous for the Herodium’s palace-fortress, built by King Herod in the year 40 BC.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*