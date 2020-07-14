Israeli Army Seals off Ancient Mountain, Hindering Palestinians’ Access to the Site

The Israeli army sealed off with barbed wire and a metal gate the ancient Jabal al-Firdis, also known as Herodium, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hasan Breijieh, from the Settlements and Wall Resistance Commission, said that the Israeli army on Tuesday sealed off the mountain located east of Bethlehem.

As a result, Palestinians will not have easy access to the site, which has been controlled by Israel and turned into a national park.

Jabal al-Firdis is famous for the Herodium’s palace-fortress, built by King Herod in the year 40 BC.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)