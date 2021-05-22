Three Medical Shipments Enter Gaza

Today, two Anera trucks entered the Gaza Strip with shipments of medical aid. These are the first medical aid shipments coordinated with UN agencies and NGOs to come into the territory since the Israeli aggression began on May 10.

The shipments contain vital medical aid, including chemotherapy medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE), chronic disease medicines, and antibiotics.

“Gaza perpetually has shortages of medicines and healthcare supplies,” says Nisreen Khalaf, the director of Anera’s medical donations program. “And this emergency, like so many Gaza has endured, is exacerbating problems the health sector has been experiencing for nearly 15 years, since the blockade started.”

Anera said it was preparing nine additional shipments of medical aid containing chronic medicines, insulin, IV solutions, medical supplies, mental health medication, and PPE to be sent to Gaza in the coming weeks. The donors of these shipments are Americares, Direct Relief, Health Partners International of Canada, and International Health Partners.

Gaza’s health sector is under tremendous strain right now. Six hospitals and nine primary healthcare facilities have been damaged by the Israeli onslaught. Prominent healthcare staff haS been killed. All this at a time when the coronavirus continues its spread and there are thousands of Palestinians needing treatment for injuries and pre-existing conditions.

