‘Tightening Siege’ – UN Slams Israel’s Evacuation Orders Affecting 80% of Gaza

The UN has warned that Israel’s repeated evacuation orders, now in effect for about 80 percent of the Gaza Strip, leave Palestinian civilians “exposed to the dangers of hostilities and deprived of access to essential services.”

“A new Israeli evacuation order was issued in Khan Younis Governorate, impacting more than 2,000 people,” said spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This directive — which is the fourth such evacuation order for this area since July — covers about 3 square kilometers,” Dujarric added.

He explained that for nearly two months, northern Gaza has been under “a tightening siege,” leaving “between 65,000 and 75,000 people without regular access to food, water, electricity or reliable healthcare, as mass casualty incidents continue.”

“Our humanitarian partners report that the entire population of Gaza needs humanitarian assistance, including more than 58,000 people with disabilities who face further challenges in accessing food there,” Dujarric emphasized.

While in the south, some Palestinians are skipping meals and searching through trash to find food — or resorting to desperate measures, including early marriage or child labor, he added.

Aid Access Obstructed

The UN spokesman warned that despite the catastrophic situation, “humanitarian access continues to be obstructed.”

– Emergency medical team reaches Kamal Adwan hospital for the first time in 60 days.

– Severe shortage of medical supplies hinders healthcare.

– Water production decreased by 9% in November, mainly due to critical fuel shortages.

“In November, out of 578 planned aid movements across Gaza that require coordination with Israeli authorities, 41 percent were facilitated. More than a third were denied outright, and the rest were either impeded or canceled due to security and logistical challenges,” he stated.

Dujarric stressed that civilians must be able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need.

“Whether they move or whether they stay, they must have assistance and they must be protected — and those who flee must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow,” he said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,500 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 105,454 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

