Top Israeli Officials to Finalize Gaza War Proposals ahead of Cabinet Review

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu reportedly prepares final Gaza war plans amid cabinet divisions and US pressure for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

The Israeli news website Walla reported on Monday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir are scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to review “final ideas” regarding the ongoing war on Gaza. According to the report, these proposals will later be presented to the Israeli security cabinet for approval.

This development comes as the White House reaffirmed that ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli prisoners remain top priorities for US President Donald Trump. Washington, according to US officials, is in continuous contact with Israeli leaders.

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said that while the US is showing serious intent to push for renewed negotiations, the situation on the ground remains complex. Although formal talks have not resumed, indirect contacts are ongoing in hopes of reaching a framework to restart negotiations.

Deepening Rifts

Earlier, Israeli media reported that a smaller security meeting chaired by Netanyahu—attended by select ministers and top military officials—ended without resolution. Israel’s Channel 13 cited sources who described a tense atmosphere and a sharp divide between political leaders and the military over the next phase of the war.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) noted that the cabinet may reconvene today, while Israel Hayom reported that a full meeting is expected Thursday to finalize decisions regarding continued military operations.

According to sources quoted in Israel Hayom, Netanyahu appears increasingly focused on securing a prisoner exchange deal before proceeding with further operational plans in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington this coming Sunday and may remain there until the end of the week.

In a report by the US-based news outlet Axios, a senior Israeli official said the government is eager to finalize a prisoner exchange deal, acknowledging that the danger facing Israeli detainees grows daily.

The official claimed Israel is prepared to “show flexibility” to secure such an agreement. However, he stressed that while Hamas seeks guarantees for a permanent end to the war, “that will not happen,” and Israel will not agree to a ceasefire that leads to a full halt in military operations.

Separately, a US official told The Times of Israel that Washington plans to pressure Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during his upcoming visit to support an end to the war.

Trump Intensifies Pressure

Trump has reportedly renewed calls on his Truth Social platform for an agreement in Gaza and the release of detainees. He noted that Netanyahu is engaged in talks with Hamas and criticized what he called the “farce” of Netanyahu’s ongoing trial, claiming it undermines negotiations with both Hamas and Iran.

Trump also reminded the public that the US spends billions defending Israel and that he would not allow Netanyahu’s legal troubles to jeopardize its strategic interests.

Israel estimates that 50 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, with around 20 believed to be alive. In contrast, over 10,400 Palestinians are currently imprisoned by Israel, many of whom face torture, malnutrition, and medical neglect, according to rights groups.

Hamas has stated its readiness to release all Israeli captives “in one batch” in exchange for an end to the war, a full military withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu, however, continues to evade such proposals, insisting on partial deals and introducing new conditions.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed fully by the United States—has carried out a campaign of genocidal violence in Gaza, killing or wounding approximately 190,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Over 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

(PC, AJA)