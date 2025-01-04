‘New Birth’ of Lebanon – Qassem on Lebanese, Palestinian Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech outlined Hezbollah’s strategic direction: a firm commitment to resistance, unwavering support for Palestinian rights, and a call for Lebanon’s political unity in the face of external pressures.

In his address marking the martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, emphasized the importance of political unity in Lebanon’s presidential election process.

He affirmed that the presidency should be decided through cooperation among all political factions in open and inclusive discussions.

Qassem rejected any attempts by exclusionist groups to undermine this process, asserting that there is no room for anyone who seeks to impose a divisive agenda. The Lebanese political landscape, according to Qassem, must prioritize collaboration for the sake of the country’s stability and growth.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem says that what happened in Syria regarding Israeli aggression against the Arab country could have occurred in Lebanon, were it not for the resistance. pic.twitter.com/lfJwlv02FF — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) January 4, 2025

New Beginning

Qassem spoke passionately about the “Battle of Awliya al-Baas,” describing it as a transformative moment for Lebanon. He emphasized that this victory represented a “new birth” for the country, one that solidified Lebanon’s resilience in the face of Israeli occupation.

According to Qassem, the battle has set back Israel’s hopes of controlling Lebanese territory, showing the world that Lebanon will not succumb to foreign domination.

Hezbollah’s resilience, despite heavy Israeli bombardment, has turned the tide, ensuring that Lebanon remains steadfast in its fight against Israeli expansionism.

This resistance, Qassem said, is driven by the unwavering belief in the justness of the cause, regardless of the sacrifices involved.

Unyielding Resistance

Qassem made it clear that the decision regarding when and how Hezbollah will resist lies solely with the group’s leadership.

“There is no fixed timetable that dictates our actions,” he asserted. The leadership of the resistance, he explained, determines the appropriate moment to take action, whether in terms of combat or political negotiation.

Hezbollah’s strategic decisions are not bound by external pressures or deadlines. “Our patience and our response times are governed by our own decisions, and we will act when we deem it necessary,” Qassem added.

The recent Israeli aggression, he noted, came at a heavy cost for the occupying power, which was unable to advance beyond a few hundred meters on the frontlines. “Israel paid a significant price in its 2024 attack, without making any substantial territorial gains,” Qassem remarked. “This is a clear example of the deterrence effect of the resistance.”

Resistance in Gaza, Yemen

In his speech, Qassem also lauded the Palestinian people’s resilience in the face of Israeli aggression. He praised the steadfastness of Gaza’s resistance fighters, describing the Palestinian cause as one that continues to inspire and unite the Arab world.

He also highlighted Yemen’s crucial role in the broader resistance movement, especially its support for Palestine despite facing its own hardships. “Yemen, though poor in resources, is rich in its people’s faith and determination,” Qassem remarked.

“It stands firm against the Israeli and American powers, demonstrating unwavering resolve in its commitment to the resistance.”

‘Breaking Israel’s Will’

Despite facing unprecedented aggression from Israel, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah remains strong and determined. The group has not only resisted Israeli occupation but has managed to achieve strategic victories that have crippled Israel’s ambitions in Lebanon.

“We withstood an unprecedented attack, and we broke Israel’s will,” Qassem affirmed. “The sacrifices made by our fighters are the foundation of our strength, and they ensure that we remain a dignified force in the region.”

Qassem further noted that Israel’s ability to advance on Lebanese soil has been severely limited, as evidenced by its inability to gain more than a few meters of ground during its 2024 campaign. This, he argued, is a testament to the strength and deterrent power of Hezbollah’s resistance.

Future of Resistance

In discussing the future, Qassem emphasized that while Lebanon has successfully resisted Israeli aggression, other regional players, particularly Syria, could play a crucial role in confronting Israel’s ambitions in the Middle East.

He stressed that Lebanon’s achievements in resisting Israel are part of a broader regional struggle, and Syria is expected to take on a more significant role in the resistance in the coming years.

Hezbollah, Qassem emphasized, is committed to its mission of liberating occupied territories, protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty, and supporting Palestine.

The leadership of the resistance, he clarified, will continue to decide the course of action, with the sole focus being the liberation of Lebanon and Palestine from Israeli occupation.

Role of Lebanese State

Qassem also addressed the role of the Lebanese state in supporting the resistance. He reiterated that while Hezbollah continues to lead the fight against Israel, the Lebanese state must also ensure that Israel’s aggression is curbed through diplomatic and political means.

The state, according to Qassem, must work to implement international agreements that prevent further Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

He concluded by stressing the importance of national unity and collaboration in ensuring Lebanon’s future.

“We will continue to work for the unity and stability of Lebanon, both politically and socially,” he affirmed, calling for cooperation between all political factions to help rebuild the country.

