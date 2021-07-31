Jewish Settlers Destroy over 140 Olive Saplings in West Bank

July 31, 2021 Blog, News
Jewish settlers attack Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops in West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jewish settlers destroyed 140 olive saplings in al-Khader town, south of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ahmad Salah told WAFA that settlers from the two illegal settlements of Daniel and Elazar sprayed the saplings with pesticides destroying them as a result.

The settlers, Salah added said, took over Palestinian-owned land in the town and planted it with olive trees and other fruits, and they also opened a 100-meter-long, 2-meter-wide road for their use that went through Palestinian-owned land.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

