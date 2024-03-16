Remembering Peace Activist Rachel Corrie, amid Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

21 years ago, American peace activist Rachel Corrie was killed by an Israeli bulldozer that was preparing to demolish a Palestinian home in southern Gaza.

On March 16, 2003, two years before Israel’s ‘redeployment’ out of Gaza, Corrie acted as a human shield in an effort to stop a bulldozer operated by Israeli forces, which was demolishing a home in the Rafah refugee camp, in the south of the Strip.

Israeli forces, operating a 60-tonne D9 bulldozer built by Caterpillar Inc, continued moving toward Corrie as she stood her ground, running her over.

Twenty minutes after the bulldozer backed away, Corrie was pronounced dead.

💔 Remembering Rachel Corrie especially today as Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and about to attack Rafah even more violently. 21 years since Rachel, aged 23, was murdered by an Israeli bulldozer while standing in solidarity w Palestinians pic.twitter.com/lYyOhUmMzi — IPSC (@ipsc48) March 16, 2024

Israel has since denied claims of responsibility, saying the incident was an accident, and accusing Corrie and other activists of illegal activity.

Born on April 10, 1979, in Olympia, Washington, Corrie dedicated her life to defending Palestinian rights. In 2003, she went to the Gaza Strip as a member of the International Solidarity Movement.

She was known for her love of peace and for defending Palestinian rights, frequently broadcasting photo essays exposing Israeli rights violations in the occupied territories.

(The Palestine Chronicle)