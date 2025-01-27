‘Total Surrender’ – Israeli Officials React Return of Displaced Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The reopening of the Netzarim corridor and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza have ignited heated criticism within Israel, with officials labeling the move as a ‘total surrender’.

Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir described the return of residents to northern Gaza as a sign of Hamas’s victory and another humiliating outcome of an “illegitimate deal.”

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 7, Ben Gvir stated, “This is not what absolute victory looks like—it is total surrender. Our soldiers did not fight and sacrifice their lives in Gaza to allow these images. We must return to war.”

Israeli Army Radio echoed similar sentiments, stating that Hamas achieved its objectives this morning with the return of residents to northern Gaza.

Palestinian resistance fighters welcome the crowds of displaced Palestinians returning to northern Gaza after the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor. pic.twitter.com/q55F8eetgp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2025

The station added that it would be extremely difficult for Israel to resume fighting in northern Gaza after the first phase of the agreement, given that operating in a densely populated area would become nearly impossible within weeks.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting military sources, criticized the decision to open the Netzarim corridor, stating it should have been retained as a bargaining chip due to its strategic significance for Hamas.

According to these sources, Israel paid the price of a full deal by opening the corridor without receiving its expected concessions.

At 7 am on Monday, thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza after being forcibly displaced from their homes during 15 months of Israeli attacks.

Chants, music and Eid Takbeers (the chanting of ‘God is Great’) are heard as nearly one million Palestinians march north, following over 16 months of displacement and genocide. pic.twitter.com/IaEobuiuEU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army had started withdrawing from the Netzarim corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

This corridor was established by the Israeli military during its ground offensive, which began on October 27, 2023.

Israel’s withdrawal marks a critical step in the ceasefire agreement reached on January 19.

The current ceasefire, which follows more than 15 months of genocidal war, is set to last 42 days in its first phase. It paves the way for subsequent phases of negotiations.

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations killed or injured over 158,000 Palestinians, with the majority being children and women. More than 14,000 remain missing.

(PC, AJA)